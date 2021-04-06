Meat pitas, seafood po’boys draw Owassons to first Tuesday Food Truck Frenzy of season

Meat pitas and seafood po’boys were all the craze in downtown Owasso this week.

Several hungry residents gathered at Redbud Festival Park to celebrate the City of Owasso’s first Tuesday Food Truck Frenzy of the season on April 6 (see photo gallery).

“I didn’t go to it last season,” said Jeremy Buckrucker, “so I saw the post … and I thought it would be something new and different to go to.”

Buckrucker nabbed a signature catfish po’boy from Prairie Fire Grille & Catering Mobile Restaurant, which was parked alongside Pita Place Mediterranean Grill at Tuesday’s event.

Chris and Corrinne Krawczyk sat a few tables away and also tried Prairie’s shrimp po’boy. It was the couple’s first visit to the City’s Food Frenzy event, which debuted in conjunction with the opening of the park last July.

“I think it’s just unique to the area and to Owasso,” Corrinne said. “It’s just good to come out here and support local businesses, the community.”