McAlister’s Deli in Owasso to relocate, introduce several major upgrades

McAlister’s Deli announced that it will move its Owasso location to a new home after nearly 20 years this weekend.

Located within the same Owasso Town Shopping Center directly across from its original building, McAlister’s Deli will not stray far from its roots at its new site at 12922 E. 86th St. N.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Owasso community into the restaurant’s new home,” said Adam Saxton, co-CEO of The Saxton Group. “While it’s only a few steps away from the original, the updated space provides significant enhancements to the guest experience. We can’t wait to bring a new era of convenience and accessibility to the neighborhood.”

The relocated restaurant will introduce several upgrades, including a pick-up window for digital orders and an updated design.

The restaurant will have a pick-up window as well as dine-in, online ordering, delivery and catering services. Those who utilize the pick-up window can order through the McAlister’s app or website and drive around to collect their items without exiting the vehicle.

McAlister’s Deli’s final day of business at the existing restaurant is Friday, April 15. The new location will open its doors on Saturday, April 16.

The restaurant will continue to serve guests daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.