A young girl’s hand print and signature permanently etched on the foundation of a new Owasso home will help inspire others for years to come.

Hazel Morris, an 11-year-old cancer survivor, inscribed her insignia in bright orange marker during a floor-signing ceremony hosted by St. Jude on Tuesday, April 11.

Every year, the hospital hosts its Tulsa Dream Home Giveaway in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood, offering locals a chance to win a luxury home by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

Several sponsors and donors all accompanied Morris in writing well wishes on the surface of the 3,000-square-foot home, which serves as a longstanding tradition for St. Jude and its partners.

“I think it’s going to be great for the kids who are still fighting,” said Morris, who is celebrating nearly three years in remission after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at an early age.

“I’m healthy and I’m happy and I’m grateful to just be here today.”

St. Jude, now in its 17th giveaway year, partnered with Shaw Homes for the fourth time to carry out the building project, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

The funding collected from past ticket sales, for example, helped cover Morris’s hospital expenses that accumulated from bone marrow aspirates, lumbar punctures, chemo treatments and more.

“It 100% benefited our family and helped pay medical bills that we never have to see,” Morris’s father, Ryan, said. “When you see the community come together for something as big as donating to St. Jude, it just makes you feel good.”

Ryan’s written sentiments on the ground — which read, “We (heart) St. Jude,” next to his daughter’s signature — accompanied dozens of other statements, including, “May love live here,” “God bless this home” and “May this home be 1 step closer to your dreams.”

Jillian Bolding, regional development director for St. Jude, said she was thankful to see the new home’s floor covered with all the words of gratitude, especially Morris’s bright orange autograph.

“She (Hazel) is our inspiration for this floor signing today,” Bolding told attendees. “Having all of your helping hands here today, it’s just a blessing.”

The one-story home, named the “Sequoyah,” will sit at 3,000 square feet, complete with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms at an estimated price tag of $620,000.

St. Jude increased the number of tickets this year from its previous 14,500, totaling $1.45 million, to 15,000, adding $50,000 to the donation pot.

The organization will host open-house tours May 13-June 18, and also announce the winner in June.

In its 17-year run, St. Jude’s Tulsa-area Dream Home Giveaway has raised over $16 million since its inception in 2007. For more information, visit dreamhome.org/tulsa.