Man walking on shoulder of U.S. 169 injured in car crash near Owasso, troopers say

An Oklahoma City man was injured while walking on the shoulder of U.S. 169 early Tuesday morning when a car struck him in an accident near Owasso, troopers say.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Eddie Christman, 58, was southbound on the highway's shoulder near 56th Street North.
A driver told troopers that about 6 a.m., a vehicle reportedly drifted into the right lane and he had to swerve to avoid a collision with that vehicle. When he swerved, his vehicle veered onto the shoulder and struck Christman, troopers reported.
Christman was transported to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Troopers said the driver who stopped after striking the pedestrian was not injured. His actions were not cited as the cause of the collision, according to the report.
The accident affected southbound traffic ahead of rush hour Tuesday morning.
