Man faces first-degree murder charge in 2005 Owasso triple homicide

A man previously convicted in state court of a 2005 triple homicide appeared by video conference at a preliminary hearing in federal court on Thursday, April 1.

Clarance Rozell Goode Jr., also known as “C-Note,” was charged for the 2005 murders of Tara Burchett-Thompson, her daughter Kayla and Mitch Thompson in Owasso.

Goode Jr.’s state conviction was overturned in March based on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ ruling, recognizing that the Cherokee Nation Reservation had never been disestablished and that crimes occurring on the reservation involving Native American victims or defendants fall under federal and tribal jurisdiction.

Based on evidence presented in the criminal complaint and affidavit, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jodi F. Jane found probable cause to continue to trial and ordered Goode Jr. to be held in custody as the case proceeds in federal court.

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma in a news release stated, “My office is working diligently to ensure that violent criminals are held accountable in light of recent jurisdictional court decisions, and we will do so again in this case.”