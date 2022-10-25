Man arrested in Owasso handed federal indictment for possessing firearm while unlawfully residing in U.S.

A man who was arrested by Owasso police was recently handed a federal indictment for possessing a firearm while unlawfully residing in the United States.

Gilberto Jessi Vazquez-Munoz, 28, a Mexican national, is charged with possessing a Phoenix Arms Co., .22-caliber pistol while living in the country illegally, according to the results of the October 2022 Federal Grand Jury B, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced Monday, Oct. 24.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations; and Owasso Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon A. Skates is prosecuting the case.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.