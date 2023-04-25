An 11-year-old Owasso boy fighting cancer recently received a pleasant surprise from a group of local heroes.

Owasso police and fire crews partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation last week to grant Luke Peery a longtime wish amid his battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Angela Teague-Roush, a volunteer with Make-A-Wish, is from Broken Arrow and wanted to venture north to help Peery after learning about his story.

“We tend to just stick with kids that we can reach out to personally and communities that are around us that can also join us and make it special, and Owasso has definitely stepped up,” Teague-Roush said.

Peery was diagnosed with ALL in August 2022, and is scheduled to receive his last treatment in December 2024.

Teague-Roush teamed up with Crumbl Cookies, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Emersumnice Brewery to donate several boxes of goodies to Peery’s doorstep and deliver the big news that his wish was fulfilled.

“It’s cool because I got pizza and stuff,” Peery said. “I’m going to get a gaming setup, a computer.”

He can now look forward to going on a shopping spree in a limousine around town to pick up parts to assemble his dream gaming system that he’s been eyeing throughout his journey.

“It’s the closest thing to being a fairy godmother as you can possibly get,” Teague-Roush said. “It makes you grounded and grateful for every day when you get to be a part of such an amazing organization that continues to inspires generations.”

Peery’s mother, Kim, was on site when Teague-Roush showed up for the surprise, and said she is grateful for Make-A-Wish’s generosity.

“This is just really great for Luke; he’s had such a hard time,” Kim said. “The community’s been really supportive, and it’s just really overwhelming and really sweet that everybody is doing this for him.”

The Owasso Fire Department in a Facebook post added: “We were honored to be a part of Luke’s special day! He and his family have been incredibly strong and deserve the best treatment possible.”