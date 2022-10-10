Major developments, including Costco, looming large near Owasso

Dump trucks, cement mixers and excavators are among the heavy machines that have been crawling around two massive economic developments underway in and near north Tulsa.

A Costco warehouse is going up at the northeast corner of 46th Street North, and U.S. 169, and Tulasi Commerce Park is being built at the northeast of Whirlpool Drive and East 76th Street North.

The one-story, 196,958-square-foot Costco, which will have distribution capacity, will be the company’s second site in Tulsa, joining the store that opened in 2016 at 10220 S. Memorial Drive.

“Costco’s decision to place a second store in Tulsa is an indication of solid retail confidence in our community,” said Michelle Barnett, senior vice president of economic and workforce development of PartnerTulsa, the city’s economic development organization.

“Costco provides a recognized corporate culture that promotes quality jobs with competitive wages, benefits and career growth. We’re excited to continue working with Costco to grow retail and job opportunities in Tulsa.”

The retail portion of the project is expected to be more than 150,000 square feet, with part of the balance devoted to distribution, Barnett said.

As part of the city’s Retail Incentive Program, the municipality agreed to provide economic incentives valued up to $3.9 million to Costco to help with infrastructure improvements.

After completion of the facility and a year of operation, the program will return 20% of the unobligated city sales tax (2%) to the company annually for 15 years or until the total of the incentive reaches $3.9 million, whichever occurs first, Spencer Mitchell, director of economic incentives for PartnerTulsa, said earlier this year.

The pact stipulates that as part of the $19 million development, the membership-only warehouse club must create at least 125 jobs, hold at least one workforce recruiting event in Tulsa City Council District 1 or 3 prior to opening the facility and partner with the local food bank to donate excess food.

Completion is scheduled sometime in 2023.

Kansas City, Missouri-based VanTrust Real Estate, LLC, said earlier this year it is investing at least $50 million to build Tulasi Commerce Park, which is a pair of speculative Class A industrial buildings.

Constructed on 44 acres, the park will feature a 231,130-square-foot, rear-load building and a 453,486-square-foot, cross-dock building.

VanTrust is working with Collier Imgrund of Newmark Robinson Park to market the project, which is scheduled for completion in May.

“National developer, VanTrust, has spared no expense with Tulasi,” Imgrund said. “This Class A development features 135-foot truck courts plus trailer parking and modern clear heights of 32 feet and 36 feet. And proximity to amenities like the airport, Port of Catoosa, and (U.S.) 75 will provide solutions to a wide variety of users.

“Robust market growth over the last couple of years, paired with record levels of consumer spending, have pushed volumetric requirements for 3PL (third-party logistics) providers across the country.

“Strategically placed centralized distribution nodes have become more important than ever to meet consumer expectations. VanTrust continues to be a national leader in providing a quality product that meets modern demand,” he said.