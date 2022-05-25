Mail This Copy That named Owasso Rotary’s Business of the Month for May

Rotary Club of Owasso named Mail This Copy That its Business of the Month for May.

Mail This Copy That, located at 8703 N. Owasso Expy., offers packing, shipping, printing and business services to local residents.

Rotary members stopped by the longstanding establishment on Tuesday, May 24, and presented a certificate of appreciation to owners Alison Cook and her mother, Suzi Morgan.

The mother-daughter duo has gone above and beyond to serve the Owasso community over the last 17 years, said Rotary member Jeff Stumpff, who recognized their ongoing contributions.

“It’s now kind of become a family atmosphere where you’ve taken care of what people have needed,” Stumpff said, “but you’ve really given them that mom-and-pop shop where they can come in and it builds that trust, so that says a lot.”

Mail This Copy That provides business card printing, computer rentals, document scanning and shredding, fax services, notarizations and passport photos, and also carries greeting cards, office supplies and other unique gifts and collectibles.

When asked what it means to receive the recognition, Alison replied, “We really do try to be good stewards of the community … so it’s just very humbling.”

Suzi added, “It’s amazing that we have achieved this.”

Mail This Copy That is the 10th local business honored by Owasso Rotary since the organization kicked off the monthly recognition program in August 2021.

More information about Mail This Copy That can be found at mailcopyowasso.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.