Magalassi Foundation’s inaugural We Matter Car Show pulls $3.4K for suicide prevention, awareness

Word about suicide prevention and awareness is continuing to spread across the Owasso community.

The Magalassi Foundation hosted its inaugural We Matter Car Show last weekend, which convened dozens of locals at First United Methodist Church to take part in supporting the cause.

The organization, created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide, kicked off the event as part of its We Matter Week, Sept. 12-18, held in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Month.

A total of 72 individuals registered their vehicles for the show — from polished classics to renovated rides — which drew a large crowd of spectators.

“It was beautiful to see this whole community come together and support us while we raised awareness about suicide,” said Tara Newby, event coordinator. “We got to hear attendees share their stories of those they’ve lost and their personal struggles, and we shared some of our stories with them too. That was very healing for a lot of folks.”

In addition to showcasing the four-wheeled spectacles, the Foundation also hosted a band, several vendors and exhibits for children, along with food and refreshments.