Mae Cupp honored with Owasso Garden Club’s July Yard of the Month

The Owasso Garden Club announced its July Yard of the Month.

Mae Cupp, who lives in Sawgrass Point at Bailey Ranch, was recently recognized for her efforts in beautifying her landscape.

Cupp, originally from The Philippines, devotes much of her time under the sun tending to her yard, adorned with dozens of plants and flowers for passersby to admire.

Her Owasso home, where she has resided for the past 15 years, features everything from vincas, black-eyed Susans, garden phlox and clematis to hibiscus, hydrangeas, ginger lilies and orange shrimps — all spanning nearly every inch of her property.

“I want every corner to have plants, and I want it to bloom all year round,” Cupp said. “Something’s blooming from winter to fall.”

Both her front and back yards are also festooned with different ornaments and statues, bird baths and feeders and several other decorative items.

Cupp said her interest in nurturing Mother Nature started at an early age in her hometown over 8,000 miles west of Owasso across the Pacific Ocean.