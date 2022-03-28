Maddie Little, Lisa Dark join Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors recently welcomed Maddie Little and Lisa Dark to its Owasso headquarters.

Maddie Little

Little is a full-service agent familiar with residential, commercial and farm/land listings in Owasso as well as Tulsa, Bixby, Catoosa, Jenks and Claremore, where she currently lives.

She attended John Brown University, where she received her Bachelor of Science in kinesiology. She also received her master’s in prosthetics and orthotics from Loma Linda University.

After college, Little worked at Progressive Orthotic and Prosthetic Services as an orthotic and prosthetic resident. She said this experience developed her client-first mentality, empathetic nature and communication skills, which she brings to her real estate business today.

Lisa Dark

Dark attended Michigan State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and tourism, with studies in astrophysics and fine arts.

Dark relocated to Owasso from Salt Lake City, where she lived for 15 years.

In addition to being a licensed real estate agent in Utah, she also worked as a licensed life insurance agent there for nearly 15 years. In this position, she helped clients make large, long-term and sometimes difficult financial decisions — an experience that transfers to her real estate business today.

Dark is a substitute teacher at Stone Canyon Elementary School, and also makes custom cakes and cupcakes.