MAD Eats in Owasso featured on cover of Discover Oklahoma’s 2022 Dining Guide

MAD Eats is triggering the attention — and the taste buds — of food fanatics across the state.

The Owasso restaurant was featured on the cover of Discover Oklahoma’s 2022 Dining Guide, published by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department earlier this month.

The front page spotlights a group of women enjoying MAD Eats’ one-of-a-kind milkshakes and bloody marys, and it lists the café among more than 300 of the state’s “most incredible” dining destinations.

“Over-the-top desserts are the hallmark of this spot, where the colorful, monstrous milkshakes would put Willy Wonka to shame,” the guide states in its Dining in Northeast section. “The 24-ounce wonders are served in mason jar mugs with candy stuck to the rims and towering garnishes of cotton candy, Oreos and other goodies.

“MAD stands for modern American diner, and patrons can enjoy original dishes like the Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, which includes fried chicken, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch and blue cheese crumbles.”

MAD Eats shares space with SMOKE Woodfire Grill in Owasso’s SEVEN6MAIN building, a $10 million, mixed-use development opened within the city’s burgeoning Redbud District in November 2018.

Erik Reynolds, chef-owner of SMOKE, and his wife, Stephanie, operating partner, created the new restaurant concept in January 2019 to offer locals a wide selection of chef-driven, diner-style food with a modern spin on classic favorites.

“It was an honor to be chosen to be on the cover of the Oklahoma Dining Guide,” Stephanie Reynolds said. “We have worked very hard to create a fun, family-friendly atmosphere for our guests to enjoy our over-the-top shakes and our creative take on diner fare.

“We have folks travel great distances to come see us frequently … I am excited that Oklahomans all across the state will now have the opportunity to take a peek into what we do via (the) OK Dining Guide, and hopefully will come and give us a visit.”

Signature dishes at MAD Eats include the Brisket Tacos, Fried Chicken Picnic Basket, Monte Cristo Sandwich, Tuna Poke Tostadas, Impossible Burger and MAD Wedge Salad, to name a few.

MAD Eats also offers an all-day brunch seven days a week, which includes favorites such as the Brunch Pacos, Stuffed Hash Browns, Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs and MAD Brunch Skillet, among other items.

Additionally, the restaurant features a number of unique beverages, including Mad Shakes like The Gooney, The Chunk and “Hey You Guys,” and Boozy Shakes such as the Rum Rumble, Pony Boy Bourbon and Marshmallow Soc.

The cover of MAD Eats — printed on 100,000 new editions of Discover Oklahoma’s 2022 Dining Guide — will be at Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers, Oklahoma State Parks and many other tourism destinations and entities around the state and region.

MAD Eats, located at 201 S. Main St., is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 918-401-4353 or visit madeatsok.com.

