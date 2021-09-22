 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macy's to hold hiring event Thursday at Owasso Fulfillment Center, Tulsa store
0 Comments

Macy's to hold hiring event Thursday at Owasso Fulfillment Center, Tulsa store

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
macy's

(L-R) Macy’s seasonal hires Brett Deviney, Cody Henson and Casey Nichols load up an outgoing truck during a busy afternoon at the Owasso campus in December 2017. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Macy’s on Wednesday announced plans to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores.

The national hiring events locally will occur Thursday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Macy's department store at 8707 E. 71st St., and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Macy's Fulfillment Center at 7120 E. 76th St. N. in Owasso.

Macy's plans to add more than 2,200 colleagues in the Tulsa area, including at its stores and more than 2,000 at the local Fulfillment Center.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com. Macy’s, Inc. conducts most interviews for store positions online.

Roughly 48,000 of the jobs nationally are for the holiday season. The remaining positions are opportunities to join the Macy’s, Inc. team on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond.

Macy’s, Inc. offers competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and access to flexible scheduling that allows colleagues to choose regular and optional overtime shifts that meet their availability.

Workers may be eligible to earn a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend and family member they recruit to join the Macy’s, Inc. team.

In 2020, more than 6,100 seasonal colleagues joined the company permanently after the holiday season, the company said.

The average length of service among Macy’s professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and five years, respectively, according to a news release.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News