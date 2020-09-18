Macy’s Fulfillment Center in Owasso hiring more than 5,800 seasonal workers

Macy’s announced it is hiring more than 5,800 full- and part-time seasonal colleagues at its Tulsa Fulfillment Center for the upcoming holiday season.
The company currently has more than 1,000 full-time workers at its 1.3-million-square-foot fulfillment center, located just west of Owasso.
The COVID-19 outbreak initially forced Macy’s to furlough the majority of its roughly 130,000 employees nationwide, according to a Tulsa World story in March.
Macy’s has been struggling amid competition from discounters and online retailers like Amazon. S&P Dow Jones Global Indices said in early April that Macy’s would be removed from the benchmark S&P 500 and shifted to the S&P SmallCap 600.
On Sept. 2, the Associated Press reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $431 million for the company, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said that the department store will be pivoting its Black Friday business more toward online and will likely be going “full force” with holiday marketing right after Halloween, according to AP.
