M.e.t. collects dozens of smoke alarms, fire extinguishers from Owasso residents

Owasso residents contributed to keeping the environment safe over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Environmental Trust held a Smoke Alarm and Fire Extinguisher Collection Event for the first time in Owasso.

The event was held at Lowe’s on 96th Street, where the Tulsa-based nonprofit governmental trust organization received a variety of items from the public throughout the day.

During Owasso’s inaugural event, the M.e.t. collected 20 fire extinguishers, 15 smoke alarms, two thermostats, 25 fluorescent tubes and 40 pounds of household batteries.

The M.e.t holds its collection event every year to cut down on the amount of dangerous materials that are haphazardly discarded, and to raise awareness of their impact on the environment.

Smoke detectors, for example, should be changed every 10 years, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“Smoke alarms have a radioactive isotope in them called Americium 241,” said M.e.t. Director Bobby Schultz. “It is completely safe inside the detector, but should it be broken up, there is potential of release it.”

