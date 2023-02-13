The Metropolitan Environmental Trust recently hosted a collection event in Owasso to receive smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, thermometers and thermostats.

The M.e.t.’s 2023 Smoke Alarm and Fire Extinguisher Collection took place at Lowe’s in Owasso on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event helped to reduce the amount of unwanted mercury-based items and radioactive materials from the homes of residents. It ensures these common household materials are safely disposed of and kept out of landfills and streams.

Around 25 residents showed up at Lowe’s to deliver 23 fire extinguishers, 24 smoke detectors, six carbon monoxide detectors, four mercury devices, four gallons of household batteries and two packages of fluorescent bulbs.

“We are able to make this work happen by having strong relationships with the residents, city councilors and municipalities overall,” a M.e.t. spokesperson said. “We are so grateful to be in service to environmental stewardship in Owasso and the Greater area.”

It costs approximately $15 per fire extinguisher and $10 per smoke detector to recycle the item. Mercury items are more expensive and vary. This value translates to residents saving approximately $55 by recycling these items with M.e.t.

For more information about recycling in the area, call 918-584-0584 or visit visit metrecycle.com.