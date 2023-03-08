Owasson Phyllis Sokolosky was recently recognized in a special way.

The Owasso chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored the longtime Owasson with its Women in American History Award for 2022.

Sokolosky received a certificate at the chapter’s March 6 meeting for her continued efforts in making a difference in her hometown community.

“We felt like she was very deserving … we felt like she was a good nominee,” NSDAR Vice Regent Sue Roth said. “I don’t know how she did it all. But she is a very sweet woman, very nice. It’s just one of those things, you just want to honor these women.”

Sokolosky came to Owasso in 1956 with her husband, D.M., where they opened the town’s only drugstore at the time and raised four children.

She holds many accomplishments, including helping to bring the “new” U.S. 169 to Owasso and establishing the first Owasso public school library. She also served as an election precinct official for nearly 30 years and was highly active in her church.

Sokolosky was named Oklahoma Mother of the Year and twice chosen as Owasso Citizen of the Year. She was also honored with the National FFA Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award, Oklahoma FFA VIP Award and Sertoma Service to Mankind Award.