Longtime Owasso police officer Howard Smith dies from COVID-19

An Owasso police officer passed away this week.

Howard Smith, a 21-year veteran of the Owasso Police Department, succumbed to complications associated with COVID-19 on Monday.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the Smith family during this difficult time, and our officers and staff ask for prayers and strength,” Owasso PD said in a Facebook post. “Rest easy Howie, we love you, you will be missed.”

Smith would often dedicate time to interacting with locals while on patrol during events like the city’s monthly Gathering on Main and the department’s annual Shop with Cops in December.

Smith is the second active Owasso police officer to die from COVID-19 this year.