Longtime Owasso police K-9 ‘Samson’ crosses Rainbow Bridge, leaves lasting legacy

That special bond led the close-knit duo to keep the streets of Owasso safe over the next four years until Samson retired in June 2017.

Considered a “no-nonsense” crime fighter, the impassioned Samson was well trained and assigned the weekend night shift, where more dangerous calls occur in higher frequency. He was involved in several drug searches and criminal apprehensions, and was even injured in the field on a few occasions.

“Alert and attentive,” Sellers said of Samson’s demeanor on duty. “Always watching me … he was on point … his nose was sharp.”

Samson’s headstrong temperament on the streets, however, paled in comparison to his subdued behavior at home, which played to Seller’s similar personality and complemented their relationship, both on and off the clock.

“Behind the scenes, we’re both just really soft-hearted,” he said. “I want people to see that side of him (Samson) … the side of all the pictures I posted on Facebook where he was licking my daughter in the face or out there where they’re playing in the yard.”

One particular pastime they shared at home that Sellers said he’ll miss the most, for example, is their morning and evening routines.