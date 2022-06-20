Longtime educator Tiffani Cooper tabbed as new Owasso High School principal

The Owasso school board approved the hiring of Tiffani Cooper as the new Owasso High School principal at its monthly meeting Monday night.

She will begin her duties at the high school on July 1.

Cooper, who was honored as the 2012 Owasso Public Schools Teacher of the Year, makes the move back to OHS after serving the last three years as the first principal of Lucille Ellingwood Morrow Elementary, which opened in the fall of 2019. She also served as an assistant principal at OHS from 2015-19.

“I am truly honored to serve in the role of principal at Owasso High School,” Cooper said. “OHS has an incredible team and a reputation for excellence. Having spent the majority of my career in education there, it feels like I am returning home. I am excited for the work ahead.”

Cooper’s move to OHS comes after former principal Mark Officer transitioned to the role of assistant superintendent of Teaching & Learning for the district in early June.

“Ms. Cooper is a thoughtful, dynamic leader who has a passion for reaching every student,” OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates said. “She encourages excellence in teaching and learning and shares this enthusiasm with teachers, parents, staff, students and the community by focusing on the positive and celebrating successes.”

Cooper has spent her entire career at OPS, beginning in 2007 as an English teacher at OHS. For her efforts, she was named the OHS West Campus Teacher of the Year in 2012 before being selected as the district’s top educator. Cooper then went through the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year process and was named a Top 12 Finalist for the state’s top honor.

In addition to her role as a teacher, Cooper also served OPS as the Secondary Curriculum coordinator and a TLE Instructional coach during the 2013-14 school year.

Following her seven years as a teacher, she transitioned to administration in 2015 as an assistant principal at OHS. Cooper served in that capacity until she was selected as the principal to open Morrow Elementary, the ninth and newest elementary school in the district, prior to the 2019-20 year.

“With her collaborative approach to leadership, her constant search to improve student success and her vision to lead, Tiffani Cooper will be an exceptional high school principal,” Coates said.

A native of Skiatook, Cooper graduated with an English Education degree from Northeastern State University in 2007. She also earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership Studies from Oklahoma State University in 2011.