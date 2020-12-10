Local realtors come together for Owasso’s first Ring Day benefiting Salvation Army

Owasso realtor Bonnie Bates took a few hours off from showing homes to potential buyers Wednesday afternoon to volunteer for a noble cause.

She joined several of her area colleagues as bell-ringers for the Salvation Army outside local grocers during Owasso’s first annual Ring Day – Real Estate Agents in Action.

“We just want to be here and give back to the community, and it’s an easy way to just be out and help others,” said Bates with Dream Maker Realty.

Her teammate for the day, Stuart Gallagher with Hopper Group at RE/MAX Results, added, “I just think it’s something that I’ve always seen happen, and I try to be as community-minded as possible, something that’s necessary.”

Bates and Gallagher worked side by side in front of Sam’s Club on 96th Street to help raise money for Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign, which will go toward feeding and clothing families in need this holiday season.

Kelly Lewis with Tulsa Metro Realty recently got the idea to bring many of the realtors in Owasso together to garner some community support and benefit the nonprofit amid the pandemic.