Local kids reel in 450 catches at Stone Canyon’s 7th annual Children’s Fishing Tournament

stone canyon fishing

This year, Stone Canyon held the event on Saturday, Sept. 12, and hosted 70 entrants divided into two age categories to benefit the John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa. Courtesy photo

Stone Canyon is known for more than its large, luxury homes.

The burgeoning development, located just east of Owasso, is also home to a picturesque lake, where local kids convene every September to participate in the neighborhood’s annual Children’s Fishing Tournament.

Now in its seventh year, Stone Canyon hosted 70 entrants divided into two age categories on Saturday, Sept. 12, to benefit the John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa.

“Stone Canyon is honored by the opportunity to host this event year after year,” said Rachel Crabtree with Stone Canyon. “Not only are we able to support local charities, but we have the privilege of inviting children of the Owasso community to fall in love with the outdoors.”

Over 450 fish were caught throughout the duration of the event, ranging in sizes from the largest fish at 5.69 pounds to the smallest weighing in at .01 pounds.

In the 1-8 age group, Stephen Vue took home the most fish at 32, while Ava Pacey nabbed the largest at 3.43 pounds. For the 9-15 age group, Coby Vue grabbed the most fish at 31, and Boston Bence hooked the largest at 5.69 pounds.

“This year, we had a very excited 7-year-old catch his very first fish to which he replied, ‘It only took me seven years!’” Crabtree said. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition next year.”

Ages 1-8

Most fish

Stephen Vue: 32, 5.81 lbs.

James Fanning: 15, 3.98 lbs.

Austin Pruitt: 15, 2.68 lbs.

Ryan Carder: 11, 3.04 lbs.

Luke Martin: 11, 2.25 lbs.

Troy Martin: 11, 2.24 lbs.

Largest fish

Ava Pacey: 3.43 lbs.

James Fanning: 1.05 lbs.

Smallest fish

Stephen Vue: 0.01 lbs.

Ava Pacey: 0.01 lbs.

Greyson Nantois: 0.02 lbs.

Breydon Rumple: 0.02 lbs.

Ages 9-15

Most fish

Coby Vue: 31, 6.11 lbs.

Nathaniel Rumple: 29, 5.93 lbs.

Ryan Ellis: 26, 5.77 lbs.

Elijah Wagner: 23, 3.12 lbs.

Braxton Smith: 22, 3.41 lbs.

Zeke Hettick: 22, 5.17 lbs.

Largest fish

Boston Bence: 5.69 lbs.

Carissa Little: 2.61 lbs.

Parker Smith: 1.83 lbs.

Smallest fish

Elijah Wagner: 0.01 lbs.

Ava McAlister: 0.01 lbs.

Caden Woolaird: 0.01 lbs.

Breaking News