Ten businesswomen were honored at Owasso Chamber of Commerce’s first annual Empress Awards on Tuesday, March 21.

They were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond in influencing others through their roles across various sectors of the local workforce.

“The women in Owasso are mastering the art of leading, multitasking, mentoring, nurturing and serving in our community,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary said, “and today is a beautiful day to honor all women.”

The recipients were joined by their friends and family who gathered in attendance at the Tulsa Tech Owasso campus.

Executive and leadership coach and award-winning author Dr. Meg Myers Morgan also spoke as the keynote during the event.

The following businesswomen were named the winners of the following awards:

• Character & Integrity: Michele Dempster — Owasso Character Council, City of Owasso

• Customer Satisfaction: Amber Hazelwood — Dun-Rite Roofing

• Developing & Promoting Women: Leslie Clark — Tulsa Tech

• Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Mary Ogle — A New Leaf Inc.

• Health & Wellness Advocacy: Kathy Campbell — Medicap Pharmacy

• Management & Leadership: Margaret Coates — Owasso Public Schools

• Marketing & Public Relations: Cyndi Knoten — Owassoisms

• Mentoring Others: Sheri Bird — Owasso 6th Grade Center

• Promoting Work-Life Balance: Penny Hamrick — Owasso Police Department

• Volunteerism & Social Services: Brooke Clarke — Owasso Education Foundation