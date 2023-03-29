The City of Collinsville honored several businesswomen during its inaugural Spotlight Luncheon on Tuesday, March 28.

They were selected for going above and beyond in influencing others through their roles across various sectors of the local workforce.

“Thank you for being in Collinsville … and having your dream come to life here,” Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk said. “I know you all have a choice of where you can be.”

Seventeen award recipients received certificates of appreciation, and were joined by their friends and family at the Veterans Community Center off of Main Street in downtown.

Mary Kaonohi was also honored as the City of Collinsville’s 2023 Woman of the Year, and received a platinum rose to celebrate the occasion.

Kaonohi’s business, Garner’s Flowers, has served as Collinsville staple since opening in 1953. It is the longest operating business by one family in Collinsville and has been woman-owned for all 70 of those years.

“Mary, you are one of God’s most beautiful creations, and we are so fortunate to have you here sharing your passion with us here in Collinsville,” event host Sherry Campbell said.

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce also hosted its inaugural Empress Awards on March 21, where it honored 10 top businesswomen in the workforce.

The following Collinsville businesswomen were honored during Tuesday’s special event:

• Alice Worth: Treasures of Worth

• Allison Mitchell: Caddy Corner Consignment & Boutique

• Beth Ann Langston: Home Town Real Estate/Kids Academy

• Carrie Beth Winfield: Bee Farmee-Farm Hippie

• Cheri Brown: Cheri's Daylight Donuts

• Christine Wilson: Hometown Insurance

• Hilary Nicholson: Treasured Pediatrics

• Judy Robey: Robey's Antiques & Fine Art

• Karen Barros: Enchanted Children’s Bookstore

• Lizhen (Jane) Guo: Shanghai Express

• Lynn Beasley: Lynn's Antiques & Jewelry

• Mai Tran Stroup: Cardinal Nails & Spa, LLC

• Mary Kaonohi: Garners Flowers

• Melissa Bowler: Collinsville Family Dentistry

• Melodie Bateman: His Daughter’s House

• Shelli Jent: Crème de la Crème Boutique

• Valarie Unruh: The Artist’s Retreat