Local artist donates ram portrait, ‘Desert Bighorn,’ to Owasso Community Center

The Owasso Community Center is continuing to bring history to life through artistic expression.

Staff at the local gathering place, located at 200 S. Main St., received a new painting from local artist Roger Hale on Thursday to put on display for residents to admire.

The donation comes a few months after Hale debuted a permanent art gallery at the facility that features some of his original Native American works depicting various western and wildlife scenes.

Hales’ most recent contribution to the building — a portrait of a ram titled “Desert Bighorn” — joins his other pieces, which include a bird and two abstracts, along with two large portraits, “The Buffalo Hunter” and “He Who Stands Tall.”

“In an effort to just display local artists — local interests, our community artists, their gifts and talents at a local setting — is what it (the art gallery) is for,” Josh Quigley, Owasso Community Center manager, said in a previous story, “just to provide an outlet where we might see a niche of those professionals.”

Hale, a second-generation full-time artist, followed in the footsteps of his late father, George, who was well-known for creating unique knives, tomahawks and Indian-style artifacts.

Hale’s affinity for the Native American culture stems from his upbringing in Creek Nation, where his family resided after coming to Oklahoma via the same route taken by the Five Civilized Tribes 50 years earlier.

He said his art is a reflection of family’s lineage in taxidermy; gunsmithing; wood carving; and oil, acrylic and watercolor painting.

“The images created by my hands are echoes of the dream voice within me,” Hale said on his website. “They are powerful by virtue of the forces they represent and by what materials and means they came into being. I put a bit of myself into every piece, my view of the cosmos into a bow, my fingerprint upon a painting.”

Hale has already sold one of the paintings on display to a buyer in Texas. Additionally, he and his wife, Teri, donated a new painting to the Griffin Promise Gala for Autism auction, which sold for nearly $1,000.

Quigley, who is employed by the City of Owasso, said he is excited to see his department’s partnership with Hale continue to serve the community.

“I have a unique opportunity to see and be around citizens who display these gifts and talents, and my role with the City is to help bring it out in a public setting … which is here through the Community Center,” Quigley said. “There’s so much activity here; the audience is built in, so they can enjoy it and it increases their enrichment in life.”

More information about Roger D. Hale can be found at fineartamerica.com/profiles/tripleheartsranch.

