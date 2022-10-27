Liquids Wine & Spirits named Owasso Rotary’s Business of the Month for October

Owasso business owners Keith and Amber Johnson were recently awarded for their hard work.

Their store, Liquids Wine & Spirits, was named Rotary Club of Owasso’s October Business of the Month.

Members of Rotary on Thursday stopped by the shop, located at 11413 E. 96th St. N., to recognize the Johnsons and congratulate them on their continued service to the community.

“You all have been very giving to this community and the surrounding area,” member Jeff Stumpff said. “As a small business, your time and your money and your resources can be very limited, but you all find a way of doing that.”

The couple gives back to several organizations by sponsoring various events and offering discounts to teachers, public safety officials and men and women of the military.

Some of the organizations they continue to partner with include: Owasso Community Resources, Emergency Infant Services, Tulsa Day Center, Ducks Unlimited, TU Uncorked, Tulsa Boys’ Home and Pony of the Americas, to name a few.

“We want to make sure we’re supporting them,” Amber said. “Friends that are part of those organizations have really brought those to light for us, and to know that we can support those places in nice ways … it’s nice to do that kind of stuff.”

When asked what it means to be named Rotary’s Business of the Month, she replied, “We’re out here, nose to the grind, to work and make a living for our family, so it’s nice to get a recognition; it’s really cool.”

Keith added, “I agree. It’s nice to hear it from other members of the community.”

Liquids Wine & Spirits is the 15th local business honored by Owasso Rotary since the organization kicked off the monthly recognition program in August 2021.

More information can be found at liquidsowasso.com.