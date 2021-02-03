Library Corner: The importance of kindness

It seems everyone is talking about the amount of division we are experiencing right now. It’s been a difficult year for everyone. Many of our lives have changed completely. As we navigate through this time, I want to encourage readers to remember that everyone is human and doing the best they can. Remember the simple, but great, importance of being kind.

I’m a librarian, so it stands to reason that one of my heroes is Mr. Rogers. As a child, I adored listening to his comforting voice and watching the characters in his neighborhood handle difficult issues and emotions. Consider this quote from him: “Imagine what our neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.”

I challenge everyone reading this to do or say something kind for someone you don’t know. Thank an essential worker who bags your groceries or brings food to your car, leave a greeting card or bring the trashcan in for a neighbor, choose to react with kindness to someone who is angry. The act of being kind and compassionate starts with every one of us, and it does make a difference.

The library has an abundance of books on kindness for children and adults — and books and movies about Mr. Rogers, too!

• “Kindness Grows” by Britta Teckentrup (picture book)