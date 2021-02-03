Library Corner: The importance of kindness

It seems everyone is talking about the amount of division we are experiencing right now. It’s been a difficult year for everyone. Many of our lives have changed completely. As we navigate through this time, I want to encourage readers to remember that everyone is human and doing the best they can. Remember the simple, but great, importance of being kind.
I’m a librarian, so it stands to reason that one of my heroes is Mr. Rogers. As a child, I adored listening to his comforting voice and watching the characters in his neighborhood handle difficult issues and emotions. Consider this quote from him: “Imagine what our neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.”
I challenge everyone reading this to do or say something kind for someone you don’t know. Thank an essential worker who bags your groceries or brings food to your car, leave a greeting card or bring the trashcan in for a neighbor, choose to react with kindness to someone who is angry. The act of being kind and compassionate starts with every one of us, and it does make a difference.
The library has an abundance of books on kindness for children and adults — and books and movies about Mr. Rogers, too!
• “Kindness Grows” by Britta Teckentrup (picture book)
• “The Power of One: Every Act of Kindness Counts” by Trudy Ludwig (picture book)
• “I Walk With Vanessa: A Story About A Simple Act of Kindness” by Kerascoët (picture book)
• “Who Was Mister Rogers?” by Diane Bailey (juvenile nonfiction)
• “The Kindness Method: Change your Habits for Good Using Self-compassion and Understanding” by Shahroo Izadi (adult nonfiction)
• “How to Raise Kind Kids And Get Respect, Gratitude, and A Happier Family in the Bargain” by Thomas Lickona (adult nonfiction)
• “The Kindness Effect: Experience the Power of Irrational Giving” by Jill Donovan (adult non-fiction)
• “Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever” by Gavin Edwards (adult nonfiction)
• “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” by Maxwell King (adult nonfiction)
• “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (DVD and BluRay) and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (nonfiction DVDs)
Who do we want to be when things go back to normal? How will we define successfully surviving the year 2020? Mr. Rogers says, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”