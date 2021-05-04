Library corner: Owasso Library celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage Month

May is Asian Pacific Heritage Month. The Owasso Library contains many ways to explore, discover and celebrate Asian Pacific culture. Here are a few ideas:
Read a book with your kids“A Different Pond” by Bao Phi: Bao listens to his father talk about a pond in their homeland of Vietnam when they go fishing together.
“Eyes That Kiss in the Corners” by Joanna Ho: A young girl describes how she shares her eyes, along with other features, with her mother, amah and little sister.
Watch a movie“Kisaengch’ung” (“Parasite”): Kim Ki-teak’s family members are all unemployed and living in a squalid basement. When his son gets a tutoring job at the lavish home of the Park family, the Kim family’s luck changes. One by one they gradually infiltrate the wealthy Park’s home, attempting to take over their affluent lifestyle.
“The Farewell”: Chinese-born, U.S.-raised Billi reluctantly returns to Changchun to find her family’s beloved matriarch, Nai-Nai, has been given only weeks to live, and the family has decided not to tell Nai Nai. As Billi navigates a minefield of family expectations and proprieties, she finds there’s a lot to celebrate.
Make a meal“Chaat: The Best Recipes From the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India” by Maneet Chauhan
“Vietnamese Food Any Day: Simple Recipes for True, Fresh Flavors” by Andrea Quynhgiao Nguyen
“Lemongrass & Lime: Southeast Asian Cooking at Home” by Leah Cohen
Get creative“How to Fold Origami: Easy Techniques and Over 25 Great Projects” by David Mitchell
“Beginning Chinese Brush: Discover the Art of Traditional Chinese Brush Painting” by Monika Cilmi
Appreciate a great graphic novel“Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations” by Mira Jacob: Mira Jacob’s half-Jewish, half-Indian son, Z, has questions about everything. Trying to answer him honestly, Mira has to think back to where she’s gotten her own answers: her most formative conversations about race, color, sexuality and, of course, love.
“American Born Chinese” by Gene Luen Yang: Alternates three interrelated stories about the problems of young Chinese Americans trying to participate in the popular culture.
Enjoy feel-good fiction“The Kiss Quotient” by Helen Hoang: Stella Lane doesn’t have much experience in the dating department. She has Asperger’s, and at 30, she decides she needs lots of practice, which is why she hires escort Michael Phan.
“Last Tang Standing” by Lauren Ho: Andrea Tang is a successful lawyer whose dream is to make partner at her law firm. She’s also about to become the only unmarried member of her generation in the Tang family. She meets handsome, wealthy Eric Deng, who her family approves of wholeheartedly, but can’t stop thinking about Suresh Aditparan, an office rival and the last person her relatives would accept.
You can find more on Asian stories and experiences on the library catalog at tccl.bibliocommons.com/list/ share/1529348779/ 1637851859 or on Hoopla at hoopladigital.com/collection/4386.