Library corner: Owasso Library celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage Month

May is Asian Pacific Heritage Month. The Owasso Library contains many ways to explore, discover and celebrate Asian Pacific culture. Here are a few ideas:

Read a book with your kids“A Different Pond” by Bao Phi: Bao listens to his father talk about a pond in their homeland of Vietnam when they go fishing together.

“Eyes That Kiss in the Corners” by Joanna Ho: A young girl describes how she shares her eyes, along with other features, with her mother, amah and little sister.

Watch a movie“Kisaengch’ung” (“Parasite”): Kim Ki-teak’s family members are all unemployed and living in a squalid basement. When his son gets a tutoring job at the lavish home of the Park family, the Kim family’s luck changes. One by one they gradually infiltrate the wealthy Park’s home, attempting to take over their affluent lifestyle.