Library corner: Helping kids learn to love reading with summer programs

The Library Summer Reading Program: Helping Kids Learn to Love Reading
At the library, one of our most important goals is to help kids fall in love with reading. Here are just a few ways that adults can encourage the love of reading in children:
Find the right book. Sometimes kids don’t like to read because they haven’t found the right book yet. If you’re having a hard time, please ask your friendly librarian.
Give kids access to books — lots of them. When you give children an unlimited access to books, their interest in reading will rise. You can check out up to 75 items at a time at the library, so feel free to stock up.
Let kids choose what they want to read. Being able to choose what they read (with an adult’s guidance) is a game-changer for independent reading. When kids choose their own books, they are far more likely to read, and the more they read, the more likely they will continue to read.
Remember that meaning matters. Books should have some meaning or relevance to a child. Kids who choose what to read are more likely to find books that mean something to them — that tell them more about a subject they are curious about or take them on an adventure they enjoy.
Share what you are reading. Kids who see adults who are excited about reading will be too. Talk about what you’re reading together or have family reading time.
Registration for the Summer Reading Program begins June 1, and the program continues through July 31.
Littles (birth to pre-K): Little ones who read eight books or have eight books read to them by July 31 will receive a reading medal and coupons for free food and entertainment. All medal winners will be entered into a prize drawing for one of 10 $50 gift cards to local educational stores.
Children (kindergarten to fifth grade): Children who read eight books or have eight books read to them by July 31 will receive a reading medal and coupons for free food and entertainment. All medal winners will also be entered into a grand prize drawing.
Teen/Tween (sixth to 12th graders): Teens who read or listen to six books by July 31 will earn coupons for free food and entertainment and be entered into the grand prize drawing for game consoles, electronics, and gift cards.
Adult (ages 16 and up): Read or listen to four books by July 31 to earn coupons for free food and entertainment and be entered into a drawing to win one of three Amazon Kindle Fire devices.