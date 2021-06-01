Library corner: Helping kids learn to love reading with summer programs

The Library Summer Reading Program: Helping Kids Learn to Love Reading

At the library, one of our most important goals is to help kids fall in love with reading. Here are just a few ways that adults can encourage the love of reading in children:

Find the right book. Sometimes kids don’t like to read because they haven’t found the right book yet. If you’re having a hard time, please ask your friendly librarian.

Give kids access to books — lots of them. When you give children an unlimited access to books, their interest in reading will rise. You can check out up to 75 items at a time at the library, so feel free to stock up.

Let kids choose what they want to read. Being able to choose what they read (with an adult’s guidance) is a game-changer for independent reading. When kids choose their own books, they are far more likely to read, and the more they read, the more likely they will continue to read.

Remember that meaning matters. Books should have some meaning or relevance to a child. Kids who choose what to read are more likely to find books that mean something to them — that tell them more about a subject they are curious about or take them on an adventure they enjoy.