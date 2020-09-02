Letter to the Editor: A big thanks to Owasso Athletics for being patriotic

To the coaches and the players of the Owasso football program: I want to take a moment to say thank you.
During the national anthem of Friday’s game, my heart raced in concern because I didn’t know if I could handle watching any of the players, coaches or parents — of the community that I so dearly love — take a knee in protest.
I prayed that, while I placed my hand over my heart, I would not see this protest from anyone in my community. I did not see it. You have no idea how much I appreciate it. Thank you!
As a veteran who has served 28 years in the Navy to protect my country, there are no words to describe the pain it causes me to see anyone protest the national anthem.
I know it is your right to do so, and as much as I love my country, I would never take that right away from anyone. I am, and forever will be, eternally grateful that you did not.
God bless all of you players, coaches and parents. I am so proud to be a part of the Owasso community!
