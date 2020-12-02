Lehr presents 2020 State of the City: ‘There’s much to be grateful for in Owasso’

Over two dozen new businesses have made their debut or expanded their presence in Owasso this year, despite facing challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This topic was one of many presented as part of the State of the City, delivered by Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr during the Owasso Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday.
“Even though it’s been a crazy year, there’s still people opening businesses and carrying out their plans, and a lot of them are wanting to come to Owasso,” Lehr said, “so numerous retail, restaurants, healthcare, personal services of all kinds, so that’s exciting.”
Additionally, various completed projects like the City’s Redbud Festival Park and Public Safety Operations & Training Complex made the top of Lehr’s list of accomplishments for 2020.
He also highlighted a number of other forthcoming projects going into the new year, including the new Kum & Go on 76th Street, Funtastic Island renovations and $5.3 million athletics Gibbs Field House at Rejoice Christian School, to name a few.
Various road improvements across the community have been underway as well, adding to Owasso’s ongoing expansion throughout the year, including Garnett Road widening between 96th and 106th streets, and 116th Street widening from Mingo Road to U.S. 169.
“Infrastructure work is never done in a growing community,” Lehr said of the projects, which includes a $21 million renovation of the Owasso Wastewater Treatment Plant that will help better treat the more than 1.1 billion gallons of water processed at the facility every year.
Lehr also reported a high sales tax and healthy fund balance, along with a low property tax for 2020. His figures came in about $2.7 million ahead of budget year-to-date in sales tax, which serves as the City’s primary source of funding.
“That’s great news, that’s a positive sign,” he said. “November, December numbers, they’re almost 10% above budget. The July and August number were even higher, not above our budget, but above last year.”
Lehr provided a positive outlook as the city nears the end of a challenging year and into the beginning of another.
“There’s much to be grateful for in Owasso, many positive signs and reasons to maintain high hope,” Lehr said. “We will get through this, and we will be better because of it.”
