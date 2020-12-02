Lehr presents 2020 State of the City: ‘There’s much to be grateful for in Owasso’

Over two dozen new businesses have made their debut or expanded their presence in Owasso this year, despite facing challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This topic was one of many presented as part of the State of the City, delivered by Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr during the Owasso Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday.

“Even though it’s been a crazy year, there’s still people opening businesses and carrying out their plans, and a lot of them are wanting to come to Owasso,” Lehr said, “so numerous retail, restaurants, healthcare, personal services of all kinds, so that’s exciting.”

Additionally, various completed projects like the City’s Redbud Festival Park and Public Safety Operations & Training Complex made the top of Lehr’s list of accomplishments for 2020.

He also highlighted a number of other forthcoming projects going into the new year, including the new Kum & Go on 76th Street, Funtastic Island renovations and $5.3 million athletics Gibbs Field House at Rejoice Christian School, to name a few.