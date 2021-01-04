Legislation filed to name section of SH-20 after fallen Owasso National Guardsman

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, and Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, have filed Senate Bill 225, naming a section of State Highway 20 as the Tech. Sgt. Marshall D. Roberts Memorial Highway.

Roberts, 28, an Oklahoma Air National Guardsman from Owasso, was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq last March. Serving with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, he was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, and was the first Oklahoma Air National Guardsman to be killed in action.

Dossett, also an Oklahoma Air National Guardsman, served with Roberts. He said the highway naming would be especially meaningful for members of Roberts’ family who drive that route on a regular basis.

“Marshall was simply a great human being in every way. He was just the best to work with — you couldn’t find anyone who didn’t like him,” Dossett said. “He was also a loving husband and father. This is such a loss for them, our communities and the entire state. Naming this highway for Marshall pays tribute to his life and service and helps keep his memory alive for all who knew and loved him.”

Under SB 225, the Tech. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts Memorial Highway on SH-20 will begin at the intersection of North 145th East Avenue in Owasso and extend east to the intersection of South 4080 Road in Rogers County.