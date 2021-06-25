Lease agreement for American Airlines' facility to be transferred to new municipal authority

A lease from an American Airlines facility is moving under a new municipal umbrella.
The newly formed Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity on Thursday approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of the company’s Brake and Wheel Center, also known as the Wheel and Brake Center, from the city to TAEO.
“This is part of our broader effort to consolidate key economic development assets under the TAEO umbrella, so that we can professionally manage them and then ultimately realize those revenues to support our economic development work,” Kian Kamas, the city’s chief of economic development said at a special meeting of the TAEO.
Formed earlier this year to streamline the city’s economic development arm, TAEO officially launches July 1.
The reorganization merges the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, Tulsa Industrial Authority, Tulsa Parking Authority and Economic Development Commission into a single authority.
Trustees of the Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority (TMUA) have agreed to transfer Brake and Wheel Center (BWC) to the city for purposes of transferring the asset to TAEO. The move will be executed through a series of corresponding resolutions OK’d by the governing boards of TMUA, TAEO and the Tulsa City Council. TMUA trustees approved a its resolution May 26 and the City Council on June 16.
The BWC, 504 N. Memorial Drive, employs about 100 people at its 80,000-square-foot facility, which sits apart from American Airline’s Tech Ops-Tulsa, the largest commercial aviation maintenance base in the world. The BWC is responsible for the machining, engineering and welding of worn brakes and wheels on aircraft.
The lease requires all maintenance of the facility to be performed by American Airlines and sets the annual lease rate at $4.25 per square foot, generating about $460,000 in annual lease revenue.
The lease is currently on a month-to-month basis following its expiration in 2020. Upon receiving transfer of the asset, TAEO will begin negotiating a new long-term lease with American Airlines.
All told, American employs about 5,200 people in Tulsa.