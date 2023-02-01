Lassalle's teams up with Gambill's Pastaria for week of specials, expands services near Collinsville

About a year ago, Gambill's Pastaria, 1921 S. Harvard Ave., gave over its space to the owners of the recently closed Lassalle's New Orleans Deli.

The one-day event drew dozens of fans of the Cajun and Creole specialties that Lassalle's owners Chris and Amanda West had been serving to downtown diners for close to eight years.

The Wests have moved on to a different aspect of the food business, creating a line of sauces, spice blends and other condiments under the OklaNola brand, and establishing Lasselle's French Market and Farm near Collinsville.

But to mark the anniversary of that one-day pop-up restaurant, Gambill's Pastaria will be serving a number of dishes that blend Italian and New Orleans culinary traditions.

"We sell a lot of our sauces and spice blends at the market there at Gambill's," Chris West said. "So we started thinking of ways to combine what we both do.

"One of those dishes is called Crawfish Monica, which is a dish that's usually served during Jazz Fest in New Orleans," West said. "And it makes sense for Gambill's to do that, because it's basically a pasta dish, Gambill's is all about fresh pasta."

Crawfish Monica will be available through Saturday, Feb. 4, as will be a fettuccine Alfredo with blackened chicken, that uses Lassalle's blackening seasoning, and a crawfish ravioli with a lemon cream sauce.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Gambill's will also have a crawfish ravioli with lemon cream, while an additional special, called "LaGambill's Shrimp & Grits," made with Italian polenta, will be available Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4.

"Hunter (Gambill) and I are close friends, and January through March are usually fairly slow times in the restaurant business," West said. "I kind of have a stake in Hunter's place, since we sell our products there, so I'm happy to do what I can to help keep them busy.

"Although this time," he said, "I won't be there at the restaurant all day. I may come in to help with prep, but we've got so many things going."

That includes overseeing the farm's greenhouse, which currently houses some 800 plants the Wests are readying for spring. Lassalle's French Market & Farm grows several varieties of heirloom tomatoes, lettuces and other vegetables, all based on the season.

They are also readying a kitchen space in Collinsville, 112 N. 11th St., where they can prepare such Lassalle's favorites as crawfish etouffee, red beans and smoked sausage, and crawfish and corn bisque, as well as its OklaNola products.

"There is a dining room space, but we won't be making this into a restaurant," West said. "But we may host some themed dinners or special events from time to time."

Gambill's often works with other area restaurants and chefs to create specials and events, including recent collaborations with Flo's Burger Diner, Mac's Barbecue and Palace Cafe. To find out about these events, follow Gambill's on Facebook.

Dracula Sandwich closes

Dracula Sandwich, 608 E. Third St., closed permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The shop, part of the McNellie's Group, opened in December 2021 as a way to keep the company's kitchen staff employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

The shop was noted for impressively sized sandwiches with vampire-inspired names, such as the "Transylvania" (pastrami with mustard, crispy onions and a Swiss-Gruyere sauce), the "Stake Through the Heart" (a version of a Philly cheesesteak), "Mirrors & Sunlight" (a fried chicken sandwich) and "The Impaler" (a Reuben sandwich made with pastrami).

Originally, Dracula Sandwich was primarily a delivery-only business, similar to the other concept that occupied the same space, Ghost Dragon Express. As restrictions on in-person dining were lifted, the shop was fitted out with a dining space.

However, according to Jim O'Connor, director of operations for the McNellie's Restaurant Group, "Any restaurant that relies heavily on lunch business has without a doubt been impacted by downtown's daytime population still not being back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

"Also, this concept had a lot of third-party delivery business, and those services eat into our (profit) margin because we — and a lot of customers don't know this — have to pay a commission for each order," O'Connor said. "That cost adds up."

A Facebook post announcing the closing added that although the closing is "a stake to the heart for downtown Tulsa sandwich lovers... some of Dracula Sandwich's most popular creations will soon be available at the Dilly Diner," another McNellie's Group property, 402 E. Second St.

Polo Grill holds benefit wine dinners

The Polo Grill, 2038 Utica Square, will celebrate Black History month with its annual "Month of Sundays" wine dinner series, beginning Sunday, Feb. 5.

Each Sunday the restaurant will offer four-course meals using recipes inspired by "Cleora's Kitchens," the landmark memoir and cookbook by Cleora Butler, who ran a popular catering company in Tulsa for some 60 years. The menu will be served throughout Sunday service, which is 4 to 9 p.m.

Each course will be paired with wines from Black-owned wineries. These wines will also be featured throughout the month both by the bottle or the glass.

Proceeds from the dinners will benefit Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa. Reservations are required. 918-744-4280, pologrill.com.

Boston Deli goes Italian

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will be giving an Italian accent to its monthly special for February.

The entree is braciola, slices of top sirloin with roasted tomato, parmigiano reggiano cheese and leeks, braised on the restaurant's signature Hasty Bake grills.

Accompanying this will be creamy polenta with Parmesan and mascarpone cheeses, an orange and fennel salad with a blood-orange vinaigrette, and a lemon-ricotta cake with candied blood orange and a whipped topping of mascarpone and basil.

The Chef's Special is available 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday in February. Cost is $37 and reservations are strongly encouraged. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Andy's Frozen Custard serving cookies

Girl Scouts aren't the only organization offering special cookies for a limited time this month. Andy's Frozen Custard is offering what it calls "Cookie Casanova" treats, pairing its frozen custard creations with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

One can also order a "Cookie Casanova Quart Combo," which serves four to six people and includes a quart of frozen custard in chocolate or vanilla plus sides of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and a choice of hot fudge or crème caramel.

The "Cookie Casanova" treats will be available through February, but the dessert chain offers other cookie-forward treats year round, as those wishing to create their own combinations can include Oreos or cookie dough in their custard creations.

For locations and more information: eatandys.com.

Melting Pot starts Valentine's Day early

The Tulsa location of the Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace, will be celebrating Valentine's Day throughout February with several dinner offers.

These include a "Galentine's Ladies Night Out" special, offering a four-course dinner for $44 per person. This special will be available Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 6-8.

The restaurant will also have a five-course Valentine's Day dinner available throughout February, which includes an appetizer, cheese fondue, salad, entree and chocolate fondue for dessert, for $150 per couple. Reservations are encouraged. 918-299-8000, meltingpot.com/tulsa-ok.

Carrabba's hosts wine dinner

Carrabba's Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., will host a "For the Love of Wine" dinner, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The menu will include an antipasti tray of meats, cheeses and vegetables, followed by linguine topped with shrimp, sea scallops and mussels tossed in a spicy marinara sauce. The entree will be "Filet Bryan," grilled beef tenderloin topped with goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil and a lemon butter sauce. Dessert will be "Strawberry Dream," a two-layer brownie with chocolate mousse, strawberry cream, strawberry sauce and whipped cream.

Cost is $70 per person, and reservations are required. carrabbas.com.

Send in Valentine’s specials

Tulsa-area restaurants are encouraged to submit your Valentine’s Day specials and events for publication to james.watts@tulsaworld.com.