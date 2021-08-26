Larry and Mary Perry honored with Owasso Garden Club’s August Yard of the Month

The Owasso Garden Club announced its August Yard of the Month.
Larry and Mary Perry, who live in Bailey Ranch Estates, were recently recognized for their efforts in beautifying their landscape (see photo gallery).
The couple has lived in Owasso for 40 years, with half that time residing in their current house. Their property features a variety of plants and decorations for passersby to enjoy.
The Perry’s flower gardens, for example, include red begonias, Joseph’s Coats, wave petunias and spikes, to name a few.
“We’ve just always liked beautiful yards,” Mary said. “I always just like to have colorful flowers. I pick them out, and he plants them and he waters them.”
Larry added, “We just love pretty stuff. I love flowers. I buy flowers every week, and every couple days I trim them down and keep them, as long as I can, looking good.”
Larry, who retired from American Airlines in 2001, spends about an hour a day outside under the sun staying busy cutting his grass, edging, weed-eating, trimming trees and more. He has had to pick up the slack for both him and Mary since she recently underwent back surgery.
When asked what it means for their property to be named Owasso Garden Club’s latest Yard of the Month, Mary replied, “I love it because his hard work this year has been appreciated by somebody … especially if you’re the only one doing it.”
Larry added, “I like it when people come by and thumbs up, ‘Your yard looks great!’ It’s nice to be recognized that your hard work means something to people. Everybody likes this corner.”