Larry and Mary Perry honored with Owasso Garden Club’s August Yard of the Month

The Owasso Garden Club announced its August Yard of the Month.

Larry and Mary Perry, who live in Bailey Ranch Estates, were recently recognized for their efforts in beautifying their landscape (see photo gallery).

The couple has lived in Owasso for 40 years, with half that time residing in their current house. Their property features a variety of plants and decorations for passersby to enjoy.

The Perry’s flower gardens, for example, include red begonias, Joseph’s Coats, wave petunias and spikes, to name a few.

“We’ve just always liked beautiful yards,” Mary said. “I always just like to have colorful flowers. I pick them out, and he plants them and he waters them.”

Larry added, “We just love pretty stuff. I love flowers. I buy flowers every week, and every couple days I trim them down and keep them, as long as I can, looking good.”