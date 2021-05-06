Lana and Michael Evans honored with Owasso Garden Club’s May Yard of the Month

The Owasso Garden Club has announced its May Yard of the Month.

Lana and Michael Evans, who live in Nottingham Estates, were recently recognized for their efforts in beautifying their landscape.

The Evans’ yard is adorned with several flowerbeds full of tulips, daffodils and azaleas, along with several plants and trees, including redbuds and Japanese maples.

Lana, an artist by trade, can often be found putting her creative talents to good use, taking inspiration from her work on a canvas to enliven her outdoor landscaping.

“I kind of enjoy the planning of the colors — early blooms, midseason blooms and late blooms — trying to figure all that out,” Lana said, “and then at the end when it’s really, really pretty, I enjoy that, that’s fun.”

The Evans have lived at their 4,100-square-foot French country home for the last 15 years, adding more plants and decorations each season to showcase their passion for landscaping and to enrich the lives of others.

“We have two or three seasons where we put a lot of effort into making the yard wonderful,” Michael said. “Spring is one of them, and summer, and then the fall, and the reactions and the joy, what seems to bring from passersby, is a rich reward.”