KVest Health Insurance celebrates ribbon-cutting with Owasso Chamber

KVest Health Insurance further laid down roots in the Owasso community this week.

The local business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Monday, March 21.

KVest in January expanded its headquarters, located at 8263 N. Owasso Expy., from a single office to a multi-use area, now complete with an additional office and conference room.

“It’s just been a wonderful experience to go from the little closet space … two months ago to move into a second one,” KVest owner Kathy Vest said.

Vest, who took up residence at her current location in Jan. 2020, specializes in offering general health coverage, accident and hospital indemnity and dental and vision options.

She also teaches a free class, Turning 65, which helps answer residents’ questions about Medicare supplement and Advantage plans, and how to avoid penalties.

Vest said she is looking forward to continue serving her clients in her newly renovated office, which gives her more room to carry out her passion for supporting others, she said.

“It just amazes me that what I do and love helps people; it’s just what I do,” Vest said. “I’m so excited to be working in my gift, and I’m ready to see where it’s going to take me from here.”

Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin at Monday’s event told Vest, “You go above and beyond what the norm would be to provide great service for the chamber and to really help your community.”

More information about KVest Health Insurance can be found at kvesthealthinsurance.com.

