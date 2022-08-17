‘Known for his initiative’: Lt. Nick Boatman named City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter

Lt. Nick Boatman’s longstanding career with the Owasso Police Department is wrought with upstanding character that recently led him to receive an honorary award.

Boatman was named the City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter at City Council on Tuesday for his outstanding service to the community.

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr recognized Boatman, who joined the force in 1999 and has since been promoted to sergeant in 2008 and then to lieutenant in 2013.

“Even after 14 years of service, Nick is still known for his initiative,” Lehr said at Council. “He continues to be an active contributor to the department … continuously making sure the department is up to date on new information that pertains to the duties and safety of the staff.”

Boatman, a 1993 Owasso High School graduate, has served in several capacities at OPD as both officer and supervisor in Gangs, Bike Patrol, SWAT, Collision Reconstruction, Field Training, Street Crimes/Criminal Investigations and Administration. Additionally, he has coordinated special commissions through the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Boatman also launched a small command post in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed Owasso PD to coordinate safety efforts with the Owasso Fire Department as well as the Tulsa Health Department. Through those efforts, Boatman secured a $38,000 grant that ensured all personnel were provided with the proper PPE.

In 2021, he also helped lead his shift through the loss of two Owasso fallen officers, Howard Smith and Edgar “Buddy” Pales Jr., in which he monitored risk and manned divisions throughout the tragedy.

“Nick does a great job for the department; he has for many years … he’s more than receiving of this award,” Owasso Chief of Police Dan Yancey said at Council. “Glad to have him in leadership for the Owasso Police Department.”

Boatman followed Yancey’s comments, adding, “Any recognition that I get is because of the great team that I work with, and anything I have to say would be towards them. All I can say is thank you so much.”

Every year, the City of Owasso recognizes four of its staff members as top employees. In December, one of these individuals, including Boatman, will be named the Employee of the Year and presented with the prestigious Eagle Award.

The City named Owasso Deputy Police Chief Jason Woodruff as its 2021 Employee of the Year for his ongoing contributions to his colleagues and his community.