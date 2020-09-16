Kids Clubhouse and Academy participates in Child and Adult Care Food Program

The Kids Clubhouse and Academy announced its participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). All participants in attendance are served meals at no extra charge to the parents.
In accordance with the federal civil rights law and U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint or discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and include all of the information requested in the form.
To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed for or letter to USDA by:
1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Officer of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
2. Fax: 202-690-7442
3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov
