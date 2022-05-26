Kelsey Smith, of Owasso, graduates from Arkansas-based Harding University

Kelsey Smith of Owasso is one of more than 700 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony on May 7.

Smith received a Bachelor of Arts in integrative studies from the Searcy, Arkansas-based school.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.

University President David Burks recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.