Kelsey Benedict of Owasso named to Dean’s List at Benedictine College

Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester.

Kelsey Benedict of Owasso was recently named to the Dean's List at the Atchison, Kasnas-based school for the spring semester, which ended May 15.

Any full time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 GPA through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5 are named to the Dean's List.

Of the 1,980 students on campus for 2020-2021 academic year, 106 made the President's List and 535 made the Dean's List.