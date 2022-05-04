Kelly Lewis appointed new Owasso mayor; Alvin Fruga named vice mayor

Owasso City Council on Tuesday appointed a new mayor and vice mayor.

Kelly Lewis filled Owasso’s mayoral seat, replacing Bill Bush, and Alvin Fruga took the vice mayoral seat, replacing Lewis, in keeping with council’s tradition to appoint new leadership from its existing membership every other year.

Lewis, a real estate broker at Tulsa Metro Realty, was elected to represent Ward 1 in 2018 and again in 2021. Fruga, senior pastor of The Presence in Owasso, was sworn in as Ward 2 chair in 2021.

“I could never have dreamed that I would get to serve on the council, let alone in the position of mayor,” Lewis said. “I’m so grateful and excited to do my part. I truly love this city and the people that make it so great.”

Fruga added, “I am tremendously honored to be named vice mayor of the City of Owasso. I look forward to what this new assignment … holds as we continue to work towards making the City of Owasso the very best it can be.”

Councilman Doug Bonebrake, production supervisor at KTUL, also took the oath of office on Tuesday, retaining his Ward 5 seat, which he has held since 2007.

Bonebrake said he believes this will be his last term in office, and wants to see many of the street and infrastructure projects that he’s backed over the years come to fruition in his final term.

“That’s probably the thing that drives me the most is the continued growth … just seeing these projects get finished; I want to see it through,” Bonebrake said. “Working with the city staff … building those relationships and watching the city develop like it has.”

The current Owasso City Council consists of: Mayor Kelly Lewis, Ward 1; Vice Mayor Alvin Fruga, Ward 2; Councilman Bill Bush, Ward 3; Councilman Lyndell Dunn, Ward 4; and Doug Bonebrake, Ward 5; along with City Manager Warren Lehr and City Attorney Julie Lombardi.

In Collinsville, Jerry Pykiet stepped down from his position as Ward 4 commissioner and was replaced by Joe Sagi, who took the oath of office alongside incumbent Mayor Larry Shafer. They join Brad Francis, Ward 1; Melodie Bateman, Ward 2; and Danny Stanley, Ward 3; along with City Attorney Ken Underwood.

