Kansas-based Bling Glamour, offering women’s apparel, accessories, opens in Owasso

A recent tour of Owasso convinced fashion entrepreneur Nicole Campos to open a new business in the community.

Campos, who owns Bling Glamour based out of Wichita, Kansas, ventured south of her hometown to seek out possible expansion options, and discovered an ideal spot in Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring community.

“We went to Owasso and we all just felt like it was exactly the kind of town that we needed to be in,” Campos said. “We loved the experience in the town and the people … it was an obvious fit for us.”

Bling Glamour, located at 12317 E. 96th St. N., sells a variety of women’s apparel and accessories, including shoes, clothing, jewelry, purses and more — “anything that a woman could want,” Campos said.

What started as a small venture out of her basement about 13 years has since turned into a large company with nearly two dozen locations, including four sites in Oklahoma.

Campos held the grand opening of the Owasso store — Bling Glamour’s 23rd location — on Saturday, June 4.

“Just one more footprint in Oklahoma is very exciting,” Campos said. “Our biggest thing is that we want people to feel great when they leave our stores, and we want to give them an amazing experience.”

Owasso’s expansion also contributes to Bling Glamour’s efforts to help children in need through its partnership with the House of Hope orphanage in Guatemala.

“Being able to give back … and really be involved is tremendously important to us,” Campos said. “Our faith — and how we want people to feel and have God’s love from our stores — is the No. 1 reason and the ‘why’ that keeps me going.”

Bling Glamour has other stores in Claremore, Bartlesville and Ponca City, and plans to soon open another site in Stillwater in early July.

More information about Bling Glamour can be found at blingglamour.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.