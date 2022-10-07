Juli Edwards honored with Owasso Garden Club’s September Yard of the Month

Juli Edwards received the title of Owasso Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for September.

The longtime Owasso resident can often be found tending to her landscape — particularly her many flowers — at her Central Park home, where she has lived for the last 25 years.

“I try to use a lot of color; it’s really a beautiful picture of regeneration,” Edwards said. “If you water them right and they get lots of sunshine, they’re just beautiful for months and it just brings me joy.”

Edwards takes pride in planting everything from vincas and begonias to mums, marigolds and impatiens, among other flora, throughout the year.

“I’ve just done what I can to make it more beautiful on the outside, and inside … inviting, appealing, comfortable,” she said. “As a homeowner, I like to think that someone thought it was well kept and loved, because it is.”

Edwards also recently received the title of yard of the month from her neighborhood HOA before catching the attention of the Garden Club.

“I was surprised at how thrilled I was … I was jumping up and down,” Edwards said of the dual accolades. “I was really honored.”

Edward works as a realtor at Sunday Edwards Homes with Keller Williams Realty Premier.