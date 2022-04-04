Joy Hofmeister tours Collinsville Public Schools’ math, science classes

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister paid a visit to Collinsville Public Schools last week, where she toured the district’s fourth- and fifth-grade math, science and English classes.

Hofmeister helped Collinsville math students work on coordinate planes, where they plotted and named ordered pairs. Science students also shared their Dinosaur Shadow Length and Direction Investigation with the state leader.

Additionally, English students took a more inquisitive approach and asked Hofmeister about her job, her passion for public schools and her favorite hobbies.

“My morning began in Collinsville, OK School District, where schools are part of the family,” Hofmeister said in a Facebook post. “In fact, I got to meet a teacher whose grandson is in the fifth grade class across the hall! It was important to me to talk to the two school counselors as one was hired through a grant from the School Counselor Corps. This support for students is crucial to their academic success!”

During her stay, Hofmeister met two of CPS’ counselors, one of which was funded through a grant from the School Counselor Corps Grant. She was also accompanied by Superintendent Jeremy Hogan, Executive Director of Academics Kelly Hamlin and Collinsville Upper Elementary Principal Arlin Stacy.

“We had a wonderful visit with Superintendent Hofmeister,” said CPS Executive Director of Academics Kelly Hamlin. “It was great to showcase some of our fabulous teachers, support staff and students.”