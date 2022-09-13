‘Journey of self-advocacy’: Owasso People First launches, champions adults with developmental disabilities

Adults with developmental disabilities across the Tulsa area met in Owasso this week to call for social and legislative change.

They convened at A New Leaf’s new “agrihood,” The Village, on Monday to kick off the inaugural meeting of Owasso People First, a self-advocacy group led and attended by individuals with mental, physical, learning and emotional disabilities.

Ardmore resident Sarah Godwin, for example, struggles with seizures caused in part by paroxysmal exercise-induced dystonia, or PED, and showed up to support her fellow cohorts.

“I’m trying to make new friends, and I’m just trying to think of the community and helping out with others,” Godwin said. “Now that I’m becoming seizure-free, I want them to know … that I can make a change for them.”

Owasso People First is a new branch of Oklahoma People First, a nonprofit whose mission is to promote equality for everyone with disabilities by encouraging them to speak for themselves, providing them employment opportunities and promoting their right to vote.

The organization was formed in partnership with Tulsa-based Arc of Oklahoma in 1988, and has grown to more than 24 local self-advocacy groups across the state, including Owasso’s new division.

Owasson Lindsey Spoon, diagnosed with cerebral palsy, serves as vice president of Tulsa People First, and saw a need to bolster change alongside other adults with disabilities in her hometown community.

“I wanted to start something like this in Owasso, and luckily A New Leaf took it head on,” Spoon said. “They (adults with disabilities) need to learn how to become a self-advocate every day to not only empower their lives but empower someone else’s life.”

Owasso People First members like Godwin and Spoon will meet once a month to discuss important issues affecting them, campaign for legislation, interact with others and promote awareness about their disabilities.

They chose to host the inaugural event at A New Leaf, which came a few months after the nonprofit held the grand opening of The Village. The 50-acre, $20 million facility was built as an extension of its Broken Arrow headquarters, where staff is devoted to helping improve the lives of adults with developmental disabilities and autism.

Both residents and non-residents of The Village make up Owasso People First, which turned up a large crowd of about 30 people on Monday ready to take action.

Chapter advisor Jessica Heimdale, who also serves as A New Leaf’s client resource case manager, led this week’s meeting and said she’s excited to see the group grow moving forward.

“It’s all about the members becoming self-advocates, learning about what their rights are as human beings,” Heimdale said, “meet new friends and get out there in the community and let people know that they’re no different than anybody else.”

Jeryldine Schutte-Pogue, executive director for Oklahoma People First, added, “Any place that we can start a chapter and help folks with disabilities find their own voice, that’s where we’re going to be, and it’s an awesome opportunity … to teach and guide people in their journey of self-advocacy.”