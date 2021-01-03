Josh Blankenship, son of Owasso’s Bill Blankenship, to be introduced as BA football coach

Next season, when Owasso and Broken Arrow are matched in their annual rivalry game, a father will be on one sideline and a son on the other.

There has been no announcement or confirmation from the Broken Arrow Public Schools, and the next step in the process would be the approval of the Board of Education, but the Tulsa World has learned that Josh Blankenship soon will be introduced as the Tigers’ head football coach.

Blankenship is a former Union and University of Tulsa quarterback and the son of Owasso’s Bill Blankenship.

Since 2018, Josh Blankenship has been the head coach at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. The Adams State program competes at the NCAA Division II level. Blankenship’s record with the Grizzlies is 8-14. Because of COVID-19, there was no 2020 fall season for Division II programs.

Bill Blankenship coached his son at Union, where Josh Blankenship was a record-setting quarterback, and employed his son at TU in 2014. At that time, Bill was the Golden Hurricane head coach and play-caller, while Josh coached the quarterbacks.