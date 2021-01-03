 Skip to main content
Josh Blankenship, son of Owasso’s Bill Blankenship, to be introduced as BA football coach
High School Football

Next season, when Owasso and Broken Arrow are matched in their annual rivalry game, a father will be on one sideline and a son on the other.

There has been no announcement or confirmation from the Broken Arrow Public Schools, and the next step in the process would be the approval of the Board of Education, but the Tulsa World has learned that Josh Blankenship soon will be introduced as the Tigers’ head football coach.

Blankenship is a former Union and University of Tulsa quarterback and the son of Owasso’s Bill Blankenship.

Since 2018, Josh Blankenship has been the head coach at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. The Adams State program competes at the NCAA Division II level. Blankenship’s record with the Grizzlies is 8-14. Because of COVID-19, there was no 2020 fall season for Division II programs.

Bill Blankenship coached his son at Union, where Josh Blankenship was a record-setting quarterback, and employed his son at TU in 2014. At that time, Bill was the Golden Hurricane head coach and play-caller, while Josh coached the quarterbacks.

At Broken Arrow, the 39-year-old Josh Blankenship succeeds David Alexander, who was fired on Nov. 30 after having coached the Tigers for seven seasons — and after having coached the 2018 Tigers to the first football state championship in school history.

After the Alexander dismissal, Broken Arrow contacted Bixby’s Loren Montgomery, whose Spartan dynasty now includes six Class 6AII titles in the seven seasons since 6A was split into two divisions.

When Montgomery chose to stay in Bixby, it was believed that former Lincoln Christian head man Darren Melton — now a Broken Arrow administrator — might emerge as the leading candidate for the Tigers’ coaching job.

As Broken Arrow leadership figures considered numerous applications, a networking process presented Josh Blankenship as a possible option. Broken Arrow is the state’s largest high school and has Oklahoma’s most impressive and comprehensive high school football facility.

The younger Blankenship was an All-State quarterback at Union and played for three seasons at TU. Before his senior season, he transferred to Eastern Washington, where he was the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year and an FCS second-team All-American.

During the 2003 preseason, Blankenship was on the Miami Dolphins’ training-camp roster. Professionally, he played briefly for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League and for four arena teams (including the Tulsa Talons).

Josh Blankenship was a member of his father’s Union staff in 2003-05 and a member of Kirk Fridrich’s Union staff in 2007-10. In 2011-13, as the three-season head coach in Muskogee, Blankenship’s record was 8-21.

At Adams State, Blankenship was the offensive coordinator before getting promoted to the head-coaching position. With him as the play-caller, the 2017 Grizzlies were No. 2 nationally in passing yards and 11th in total offense.

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Josh Blankenship bio

A look at the football background of Josh Blankenship, who soon will be introduced as Broken Arrow’s head coach:

High school playing career

As a two-year starter for his father, then-Union coach Bill Blankenship, Josh Blankenship in 1998 passed for more than 3,100 yards, with 39 TD passes against only two interceptions. Blankenship and Jenks QB Ben Bowling were the Tulsa World's state players of the year.

College playing career

At TU in 1999-2001, Blankenship passed for 5,273 yards. He ranks No. 7 on the Golden Hurricane's list of career passing-yardage leaders. At Eastern Washington in 2002, he completed 60% of his passes for 3,243 yards.

Coaching career

In 2003-05, Josh Blankenship was a member of Bill Blankenship's offensive staff at Union.

In 2006, he helped coach the NOAH homeschool team.

In 2007-10, for head coach Kirk Fridrich, the younger Blankenship coached Union's quarterbacks and helped coordinate the passing game.

In 2011-13, he was the head coach at Muskogee High School. His record was 8-21.

In 2014, as the quarterbacks coach, Josh Blankenship joined his father’s University of Tulsa staff. At the end of a 2-10 season, the university dismissed Bill Blankenship.

Since 2018, he has been the head coach of Adams State University’s NCAA Division II program in Alamosa, Colorado. His record is 8-14. Because of COVID-19, there was no 2020 fall season for Division II teams.

Personal

Josh Blankenship, 39, and his wife Lindsay are the parents of four children.

