Jonah Mitchell of Owasso named to dean’s list at The Citadel

Jonah Mitchell of Owasso is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students at The Citadel who were recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.

The dean's list is a recognition given to those who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose GPA is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean's list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean's list are presented a certificate.

Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.