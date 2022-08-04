John E. Koller Jewelry Designs named Owasso Rotary’s Business of the Month for July

The Rotary Club of Owasso has selected John E. Koller Jewelry Designs as its Business of the Month for July.

Members of the local humanitarian organization stopped by the Owasso business on Wednesday to present owner John Koller with a certificate of appreciation for his continued service to the community.

“You all have been in Owasso several years,” Owasso Rotary member Jeff Stumpff told Koller. “When you’re a small business owner, time and money is precious, so you all have always found a way to give back.”

John E. Koller Jewelry Designs, located at 9455 N. Owasso Expy., opened in 2007 and specializes in jewelry customization, repair and restoration. The company carries a large variety of rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, watches, chains, giftware, charms and brooches

Koller, a 30-year veteran in the industry, donates to several area organizations, including Owasso Public Schools, Owasso Community Resources and Dress for Success, to name a few.

“All of those things you’ve made a big impact,” Stumpff said, “and so today we want to just recognize you and say thank you for what you do and what you give back to this community.”

When asked what it means to be recognized by Rotary, Koller replied, “I’m really surprised, very thrilled at it. It’s just great that we’re recognized for something like that.”

John E. Koller Jewelry Designs is the 12th local business honored by Owasso Rotary since the organization kicked off the monthly recognition program in August 2021.

More information about Rotary Club of Owasso can be found at owassorotary.com. Details about John E. Koller Jewelry Designs can found at jekollerdesigns.com.